Edith Locke

Notice Condolences

Edith Locke Notice
Locke Edith Marjorie
(née Tudor) Peacefully on 15th July 2020,
Marjorie, aged 104 years.
Beloved wife of the late George,
much loved mum of Jennifer
and the late Michael, a loving grandma, sister, sister-in-law,
aunty and friend to many.
The private Celebration of Marjorie's
long life will take place at 12.45pm
on Tuesday 28th July at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Donations in loving memory of
Marjorie may be made to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance
via their website.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Rest in Peace
Published in Halifax Courier on July 23, 2020
