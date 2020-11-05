|
|
|
Baker Eileen
(née Fawcett) 19th September 1929
- 29th October 2020
Passed away at her home in Bridlington on 29th October 2020, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Kenneth Baker, loving mother of Philip Baker, much loved sister of the late George Fawcett, auntie to Andrea, Graham and the late Lisa and Susan, much loved daughter of late John and Annie Fawcett, will be sadly missed by
all the family.
Funeral will be held in Bridlington.
Any funeral enquiries please contact [email protected]
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020