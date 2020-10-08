|
|
|
Dickinson Eileen On October 2nd 2020,
peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital of Northowram,
Eileen aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Brian, loving mum of Jayne and a special grandma of Will.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Due to the current situation the funeral service will be private. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu
if so desired, maybe given to the Association of NHS Charities Covid19 Urgent Appeal NHS Charities Together, Suite 68,
Lake View House, Wilton Drive, Warwick, CV34 6RG.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020