|
|
|
HOUGH (née MARSHALL)
Eileen Passed away very peacefully at Alexander House with her
family by her side, aged 89.
The devoted wife of the late Leslie, much loved mum of Carol and mother in law of David,
wonderful and cherished grandma of Michelle and Lisa and their partners Kev and Tom, also a loving great grandma of Arthur. Missed and loved by all who knew her.
Eileen's funeral will take place at
St Peter's Church, Sowerby on Monday 17th at 2:30pm followed by interment at Sowerby New Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory
of Eileen may be made to
Blind Veterans UK,
who were so supportive of
Eileen and Leslie over the years.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956. Please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020