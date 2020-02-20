|
|
|
HOUGH (nee MARSHALL)
Eileen Carol and family would like to express their sincere thanks for all the loving support they have received at this sad time.
Thank you to all that attended
and for the donations to
Blind Veterans UK
given in her memory.
Thank you to Rev'd Jeanette Roberts for the lovely service.
And finally a huge thanks to all the staff at Alexander House who
looked after mum so well during these last three years, and who were so fantastic, caring and
loving with both mum and us in those last few days.
Thank you all.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 20, 2020