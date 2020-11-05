Home

Eileen Houlahan Notice
HOULAHAN (nee Walsh)
Eileen On 23rd October 2020, Eileen of Hove Edge, passed away at
Bradford Royal Infirmary.
Adored wife of the late Jack,
beloved mum of Stephen and Paul, dear mother in law of Cheryl and a much loved grandma of Lily, Sarah and Jake.

A private family Requiem Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church, Martin Street, Brighouse,
HD6 1DA at 11.00 am on Thursday, 12th November 2020, followed by interment at Rastrick Cemetery. Family flowers only please. A box will be provided on the day for donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society.
All enquires to
Melia's Funeral Services,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP,
Tel 01422 354453.
R.I.P
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020
