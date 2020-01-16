|
Kenny Eileen On 3rd Jan 2020 peacefully
at Alexander House, Eileen
aged 87 years of Halifax.
Beloved wife of the late John,
dearly loved mum of Patricia and David, dear mother-in-law to Kevin, much loved grandma to Milly, Tallulah and Elizabeth and a
loving sister and auntie.
Service at The Melia Chapel of Rest, Gibbet Street, Halifax on
Friday 17th Jan at 11am followed by interment at Stoney Royd Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet Street, Halifax, HX1 5BP. Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet at the chapel of rest. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020