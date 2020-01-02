|
|
|
Pfaff-Kane Eileen Mary On 21st December 2019 peacefully
at Summerfield House Nursing
Home, Eileen of Brighouse.
Loving wife of the late Jürg Pfaff-
Kane, partner of the late Brian
Young, beloved mother of Susanne,
dear mother-in-law to Lorenz,
much loved granny of Max and
Louis, loving sister to Margaret,
brother-in-law Edward, a dear
auntie and very good friend to many.
Eileen's memorial service will take
place at St Mary's Church, Gibbet St,
Halifax on Friday 3rd Jan at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to Overgate
Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this as
the only intimation and meet at
the church. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020