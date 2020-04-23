|
Zakrzewski Eleonora (Lina) On 12th April 2020 (Easter Sunday) peacefully at home after a long illness courageously borne and surrounded by her loving family, Eleonora aged 88.
The beloved Wife of the late Jan, dearest Mother of Rita and Teresa, loving Sister of Leonilda,
Mother in-law of David and
devoted Grandma to Laura.
Thank you to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy.
Special thanks to all Doctors, District Nurses and Carers for their care of Eleonora and for the dignity and compassion shown to her.
Thank you also to Father Martin Kelly and to Melia's Funeral Services for their kind attention.
She will be sadly missed by all
who loved and knew her.
Due to the current situation a private funeral service took place and a Requiem Mass will be
held at a later date.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020