Harris Elizabeth
(née Bairstow) Peacefully at home with
her beloved husband Neil
on 25th February 2020,
Elizabeth, aged 68 years.
Very much loved mum of Richard and Robert, loving nana to Anais
and Neave, a dear sister,
sister-in-law, and auntie.
She will be very sadly missed. Elizabeth's funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on Monday
9th March, at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020