Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Harris

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Harris Notice
Harris Elizabeth
(née Bairstow) Peacefully at home with
her beloved husband Neil
on 25th February 2020,
Elizabeth, aged 68 years.
Very much loved mum of Richard and Robert, loving nana to Anais
and Neave, a dear sister,
sister-in-law, and auntie.
She will be very sadly missed. Elizabeth's funeral service will take place at 1.30pm on Monday
9th March, at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, to which all are welcome. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -