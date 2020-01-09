|
Simpson (nee Longbottom)
Elsie On January 1st, 2020,
Elsie, dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Much loved mom of Angela and mom-in-law of the late Roy.
Loving grandma of Nicholas and Joanne and great grandma of James. Dear sister of Beat
and the late Ruby & Jack. Special thanks to Calderdale Home Care, district nurses and Station Road Surgery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Overgate Hospice would
be appreciated.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday, January 20th at 10:30am. All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service,
Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020