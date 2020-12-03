|
|
|
Woods Elsie Suddenly, at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 29th November 2020, Elsie. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, a dear mum of John and Elaine, a cherished grandma & great-grandma, and a good
friend to many.
Due to current restrictions,
the Celebration of Elsie's life will be by invitation only on
Thursday 17th December.
Donations in loving memory of Elsie may be made to Overgate Hospice via their website.
All enquiries may be made to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020