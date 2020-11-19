|
|
|
IREDALE Enid
(née Clarke) On the 13th November 2020, peacefully, Enid aged 89 years of Lindley and formerly Elland.
The dearly loved mum of Steven and Kathryn, dear mother in law of Pamela and Nigel
and a proud and loving grandma
and great grandma.
A family funeral service will take place in private at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 1st December.
No flowers please but
donations if wished may be
given for the RNLI c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
The Lindens, New Road,
Kirkheaton,
Huddersfield, HD5 0JB
or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020