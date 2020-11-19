Home

POWERED BY

Services
Radcliffe Funeral Service (Kirkheaton, Huddersfield)
New Road
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire HD5 0JB
01484 535853
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Iredale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Iredale

Notice Condolences

Enid Iredale Notice
IREDALE Enid
(née Clarke) On the 13th November 2020, peacefully, Enid aged 89 years of Lindley and formerly Elland.

The dearly loved mum of Steven and Kathryn, dear mother in law of Pamela and Nigel
and a proud and loving grandma
and great grandma.

A family funeral service will take place in private at
Huddersfield Crematorium on Tuesday 1st December.
No flowers please but
donations if wished may be
given for the RNLI c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service,
The Lindens, New Road,
Kirkheaton,
Huddersfield, HD5 0JB
or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -