Eric Aked Notice
Aked Eric Anthony On April 2nd 2020 peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary following a short illness,
Eric aged 79 years of Boothtown.
The beloved Husband of the
late Maureen, dearly loved Dad
of Susan, Nigel and Carol, also a much loved Father-In-Law,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held. A celebration of Eric's life will be arranged at a later date.
Any enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
tel. 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 9, 2020
