|
|
|
ELLIS Eric On March 27th, peacefully at
The Oakes Care Home, Huddersfield. Eric, aged 90 years, the dearly beloved husband of the late Doreen, loving father of Shirley and the late Sharman, father in law of Bill and Stephen, a much loved grandad of Claire, Michael, Helen and Robert, great grandad of Thomas and Oliver and a
good friend to many.
A small, private, family
service will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland followed by a full memorial service at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu,
if desired to Overgate Hospice, c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Sowerby Bridge, Tel:01422 833956, would be appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 2, 2020