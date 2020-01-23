|
|
|
Kitley Eric Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, on 9th January 2020, after a short illness, Eric, aged 94 years,
of Northowram, and late of Alexander House Care Home.
Beloved husband of the late Jenny, much loved father of Robert & Brenda, father-in-law of John & Glynn, dear grandfather of Victoria & Nigel, Neville and Julie-Ann,
loving great-grandad to Georgia, Maddison, Olivia and Thomas,
and a dear uncle and friend.
The Celebration of Eric's Life
will take place at 12 noon on
Tuesday 4th February, at
Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland, to which all are welcome.
No flowers please by request but donations in lieu, if desired,
to the Alzheimer's Society or
Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020