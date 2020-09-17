Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Brighouse
44 Huddersfield Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 3RA
01484 713512
RHODES Eric Peacefully on Monday 31st August at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
aged 87, of Northowram, Halifax.
The dearly loved and loving husband of Joan,
much loved dad of Graham,
dear father in law to Christine and adored grandad to Jonathan.
Eric will be sadly missed.
Due to the current situation a private funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 30th September at 1.30pm by invitation only.
Family flowers only, donations
to the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeral Care, Brighouse 01484 7123512
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 17, 2020
