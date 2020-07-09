Home

Ernest Cole

Ernest Cole Notice
COLE Ernest On the
3rd July 2020,
Ernest peacefully passed away at home, aged 83.

Dearly loved husband of the
late Sandra. Dearly loved dad to John, Andrew, Mark and Richard, cherished grandad and friend to many.

Ernest will be greatly missed.

The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Wednesday 15th July at 10.30am. Due to the current Covid situation the funeral will be invite only.
Please send donations to www.mariecurie.org.uk
Published in Halifax Courier on July 9, 2020
