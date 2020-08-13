Home

Eugene Tomney Notice
TOMNEY Eugene Joseph On 4th August 2020 peacefully
at Overgate Hospice Elland.
Eugene aged 76 years of Halifax. Beloved husband of the late Pauline. The dearly loved father of Susan & Sharon and her partner Chris.
A much loved grandad to Jaa, Jantell, Chloe & Callum,
great grandad to Rio, Oliver & Jacub. Caring uncle, great uncle
and a dear friend to many.
Private family Requiem Mass at
St Mary's R-C Church, Gibbet St Halifax on Friday 21st August 2020
at 11.15am followed by private cremation at Park Wood Crematorium Elland at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Overgate Hospice c/o B. J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St Halifax, HX1 5BP,
Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 13, 2020
