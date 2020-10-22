|
|
|
EDON (Brady)
Eunice Mary On 6th October 2020
peacefully after a short illness at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Eunice aged 76 years.
Loving mother of Sean, Beverley
& Michael. A dearly loved grandmother of Paul, Sean, Kayleigh, Angelique & Harry,
loving great grandmother of
Bryony, Oliver & Maddison.
A good friend & confidant to many.
Private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium Elland
on Friday 30th October 2020
at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St Halifax HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 22, 2020