|
|
|
Benson Evelyn Rose (Eve)
(nee Bodimeade) Peacefully in hospital, on
24th January 2020, Eve,
aged 86 years.
Much loved mum of Stephen, Yvonne, Kevin, Lynne & Mark,
loving grandma, great-grandma,
mother-in-law, sister, auntie,
cousin and friend to many.
She will be greatly missed.
The Celebration of Eve's Life
will take place at 1.30pm on
Friday 14th February at Park
Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to The Royal British Legion & Macmillan Cancer Support
- a collection box will be
available on the day.
All enquiries to Amanda Dalby
Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020