HOWARTH Frances (Fam Fam) On February 2nd, 2020,
peacefully at St Winifred's Nursing home, Rastrick.
Fam Fam, aged 86 years
of Sowerby, formerly of Triangle, the dearly beloved wife of the late Les, loving mum of Paul, a much loved grandma of Anne-Marie,
John-Henry and James-Oliver;
great grandma of Harry-George and Erin-Rose. A dear mother in law of Helen, sister and auntie.
Service and cremation to take place at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland on Monday, February 17th at 10:30am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Overgate Hospice would be appreciated. A collection box will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel:01422 833956. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020