Burton Francis Thomas
(Frank) Peacefully at
Woodfield Grange Nursing Home, Greetland,
on 18th April 2020,
Frank aged 89 years.
The much loved partner of Brenda, cherished dad of Julie and Louise and a dear father in law of John.
A dearly loved grandad,
dear uncle and a good friend to many, who will be greatly missed.
Due to the current circumstances, a private funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 4th May at 12.30pm, but a celebration of Frank's will take place at a later date.
Donations would be greatly appreciated for the
Woodfield Grange residents fund and may be forwarded to the funeral home in memory of Frank.
All enquiries to
Springhead Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020