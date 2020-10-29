|
FAWCETT Francis (Frank) Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 21st October 2020 aged 93 years.
Frank, the beloved husband of the late Dorothy, the much-loved dad of Shelagh and Michael, a dear
father-in-law to Sue, a loving
grandad to Ross, Ryan and Ben,
a loving uncle and great uncle
who will be sadly missed by all.
The Funeral Mass will take place at St. Columba's Catholic Church, Pellon on Friday 6th November at 12.45pm prior to committal at Park Wood Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Frank would be appreciated made to CAFOD. Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service. Tel: 01422 327382.
RIP
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 29, 2020