Frank Burley

Frank Burley Notice
BURLEY Frank On February 21st 2020, peacefully in Springfield Care Home, Frank, aged 91 years, of Shelf, (Retired engineer Webster's Brewery).
Loving husband of Greta, much loved dad of Linda, a dear father in law of David, treasured grandad of Joseph and the late Thomas.
Funeral service and interment to be held at St Michael And All Angels Parish Church, Shelf on Wednesday, March 11th at 12:30pm. Will family and friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. If desired donations would be appreciated for Alzheimer's Society, Unit 16, Park View Court, St Pauls Road, Shipley, BD18 3DZ. A plate will be available at the service for this purpose. All enquiries to H.Bates Funeral Directors (01274) 880244
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
