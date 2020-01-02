|
|
|
FOULDS Frank Peacefully at home on Saturday December 21st, 2019, aged 99 years. Much loved husband of the late Joan, loving dad of Jill and John, father in law of Gillian,
loving grandad and great grandad.
May he rest in peace.
The funeral service will be held at Heath United Reformed Church, Savile Park on Thursday January 9th at 11am followed by cremation at Park Wood Elland. Family flowers only please by request.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020