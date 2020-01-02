Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Foulds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Foulds

Notice Condolences

Frank Foulds Notice
FOULDS Frank Peacefully at home on Saturday December 21st, 2019, aged 99 years. Much loved husband of the late Joan, loving dad of Jill and John, father in law of Gillian,
loving grandad and great grandad.
May he rest in peace.
The funeral service will be held at Heath United Reformed Church, Savile Park on Thursday January 9th at 11am followed by cremation at Park Wood Elland. Family flowers only please by request.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -