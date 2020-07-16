|
|
|
RILEY Frank Geoffrey On 29th June 2020
Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Geoff aged 88 years,
of Pye Nest.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad
of Deb, Sue and Paul.
Dear father-in-law to Mike and Lynne. Dearly loved grandad of
Shannon, Kyle, Erica and Noah.
Great grandad to Hayden. Beloved brother to the late Muriel and brother-in-law to the late Bryan.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on 23rd July, 2020 at 11:15 am.
Flowers and enquiries to Brighouse Funeralcare, 44 Huddersfield Road, Brighouse, HD6 3RA. Tel. 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on July 16, 2020