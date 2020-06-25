Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Robinson

Notice Condolences

Frank Robinson Notice
Robinson Frank On May 28, 2020,
Frank passed away after a short stay in hospital, aged 73 years.
The devoted husband of Karen,
a very dearly loved dad of Rachel, }a much loved brother and
brother in law, a dear uncle and good friend to all who knew him.
Funeral service and
cremation took place on
Monday June 22 at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Karen and Rachel would like
to thank all relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy and support offered
to them at this sad time.
It has all been very much appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -