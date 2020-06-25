|
|
|
Robinson Frank On May 28, 2020,
Frank passed away after a short stay in hospital, aged 73 years.
The devoted husband of Karen,
a very dearly loved dad of Rachel, }a much loved brother and
brother in law, a dear uncle and good friend to all who knew him.
Funeral service and
cremation took place on
Monday June 22 at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Karen and Rachel would like
to thank all relatives and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy and support offered
to them at this sad time.
It has all been very much appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020