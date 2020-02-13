|
Allsopp Fred Peacefully, surrounded by his family, on 4th February 2020,
Fred, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Maggie, father of Lyndon & Joanne, 'Grumpy' of Alfred, Oliver, and James, and friend to many.
Fred's funeral service will take place at 2.15pm on Friday 21st February at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to the Light Opera Society Juniors - a collection box will be available on the day. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020