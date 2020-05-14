Home

Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Fred Wright

Notice

Fred Wright Notice
Wright Fred On May 6th 2020.
Peacefully at Woodfield Grange Care Home, Fred, aged 91 years formerly of Foxbridge House and Greetland. Beloved Husband of the late Joan, treasured Dad of Stuart and Gillian, also a devoted Grandad, Great Grandad, Father in law, Uncle and a very good friend to many, including West Vale School.

Due to current circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, can be sent directly to the Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries to Springhead
Funeral Service.
Tel. 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 14, 2020
