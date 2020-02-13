Home

Priestley Freda
(née Stothard) With grace & dignity at
Summerfield House Nursing Home,
on 5th February 2020,
Freda, aged 89 years.
Loving mum of Dianne and Stuart,
devoted grandma, much loved
mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law,
auntie and a good friend.
She will be greatly missed.
Freda's funeral service
will take place at 2pm on Friday
28th February at Christ Church,
Mount Pellon, followed by committal
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please,
but donations may be made in lieu to Christ Church - a collection box
will be available on the day.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
