Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Frederic Ingle Notice
Ingle Frederic (Fred) On 20th May 2020 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital, aged 87, former employee of
Marshalls Mono, Southowram
(the self-proclaimed best
mixer-man the company ever had)

Husband of Margaret, brother to Shirley, Arlene and the late Norma, dad to Mark, Andrew, David and Caroline, step-dad to Ian,
father-in-law to Dawn, Nicola, John and Joanne, grandad to Ben, Martyn, Matthew, Holly, Megan, Ellenor, Kate and Isabel.

A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium
on Friday 5th June.

Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be sent to Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary,
Bury Old Road, Edenfield, Ramsbottom, BL0 0RX.

All enquiries to
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH,
Tel No. 01282 427483.
Published in Halifax Courier on May 28, 2020
