(nee Cobb) On 21st November 2020 peacefully at home, Gail aged 70 years of West Vale, Hx. Dearly loved Mum of Diana, adored Nanny of Ben, loving sister to Barry, daughter of the late Jack and Jean and Aunty to Andrea and Paul. Gail's funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 9th December at 4.30pm, family flowers only please but donations would be much appreciated to the British Heart Foundation c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP. All enquiries to 01422 354453
Published in Halifax Courier on Dec. 3, 2020
