HUNTER Geoffrey On July 27th 2020 peacefully at his home in Claremount, Geoff, aged 79 years. The dearly loved husband of Barbara, a much loved dad of Mark and David, loving brother and a good friend to many and all his former army colleagues of the 1st Battalion of the Duke of Wellington's Regiment. Due to the Covid 19 situation only family and invited guests may attend. Donations in lieu of flowers
may be given to www.justgiving.com/mariecurie in memory of Geoff. All enquiries to Lawrence Funeral Service, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax, HX1 2XR
Tel 01422 354094
Published in Halifax Courier on July 30, 2020