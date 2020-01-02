Home

Lawrence Funeral Service
Green Hayes
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2XR
01422 897170
Notice

Geoffrey Lewis Notice
LEWIS Geoffrey Suddenly at home on Friday December 20th 2019 aged 78 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Vera, loving dad of Garry and Philip, father in law to Susan and Peter, loving grandad of Abi and Hayden, loving great grandad of Olivia and Arthur, dear brother in law to Jean, Alan, Denise and Ian, uncle to Ian and a great fried to many.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Wednesday January 8th at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please by request but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice for which a box will be provided.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
