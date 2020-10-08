|
|
|
LORD Geoffrey Robert
(Bob) Pat and Kathleen would sincerely like to thank relatives, neighbours and friends, also ex Halifax
Harriers fell runners for their
kind expressions of sympathy,
cards and letters of condolence
received during their sad loss of
Bob. Thanks to Sarah El Madawi
for her uplifting service and to
Williamson's for all their care,
kindness and support given to
us at this very sad time. Donations
can still be sent to RNLI c/o The
Williamson Funeral Service, Beech
Road, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 2LE.
Tel:01422 833956.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 8, 2020