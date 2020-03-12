|
Robinson George Henry Peacefully on Friday 6th March 2020, aged 94 years. Loving and devoted husband of Lorna, loving dad of Andrew and Adele, a dear father-in-law of Chris and Sarah,
a wonderful grandpa of Victoria, William, George and Emma and a proud great grandpa to Max.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 23rd March 2020 at
St Matthew's Church, Northowram at 11.30am, followed by interment at Bowling Cemetery, Bradford.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society, for which a box will be provided c/o Lawrence Funeral Service, tel: 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020