Priestley Gerald Peacefully at home with his loving family around him on 21st January 2020, Gerald aged 88 years.
The much loved and loving husband of Beryl, cherished dad of Hazel, Suzanne, Michael and Andrew,
special uncle of Janet and
a dear father law of Ian and Donna. Adored grandad of Lee, Emma, Claire and Katie and great grandad of Isabel and Jacob.
Gerald will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration of his life will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Friday 31st January at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please but donations for Overgate Hospice would be appreciated and for which a plate will be available after the service. All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, tel 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020