|
|
|
Mason Gillian Mary On 5th November 2020,
peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Gillian aged 80 years.
The dearly loved wife of
the late Ivor, much loved mum of Emma, mum-in-law of Stephen, sister of Denise and the late
Patricia and a dear auntie,
who will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Wednesday 9th December at 1:30pm. Donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to Springhead
Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020