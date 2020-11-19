Home

Gillian Mason

Gillian Mason Notice
Mason Gillian Mary On 5th November 2020,
peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital, Gillian aged 80 years.
The dearly loved wife of
the late Ivor, much loved mum of Emma, mum-in-law of Stephen, sister of Denise and the late
Patricia and a dear auntie,
who will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Wednesday 9th December at 1:30pm. Donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice, for which a plate will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to Springhead
Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 19, 2020
