HELLIWELL Gladys May On 13th March 2020, suddenly at home with family by her side,
Gladys, aged 99 years.
The much loved mum of Lorraine, Tony and the late Kenneth, dearly loved mum in law of Lyn, a loving grandma, great grandma and
great great grandma who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Monday 30th March at 12 noon. Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for Overgate Hospice for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet at the crematorium. All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service tel 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020