Gladys LAMBERT

Gladys LAMBERT Notice
LAMBERT Gladys Peacefully passed away, at 6.30am on 7th September aged 98.
She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving family and friends.
The funeral service shall be held on Friday, 2nd October, at 12pm, at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. The funeral cortege will be leaving Bank Top Southowram, at 11.15am, where friends will be welcome to pay their last respects.
Unfortunately due to the current restrictions the funeral will be invitation only.
Donations in Gladys' memory may be sent directly to the Maurice Jagger Centre, who gave Gladys many happy years.
All enquires to Lawrence Funeral Services, Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax, 01422354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020
