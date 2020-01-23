|
Wilkinson Gladys On 14th January 2020, peacefully
at Woodfield Grange Nursing Home,
Gladys, aged 97 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late
Peter, much loved mum of Michael,
Richard and the late Anthony, a
loving grandma and great grandma
who will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Monday 3rd February at 2:15pm.
Family flowers only please, but
donations would be greatly
appreciated for Overgate Hospice
for which a plate will be available
at the service.
Will friends please accept this
intimation and kindly meet at
the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020