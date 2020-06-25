|
|
|
LITTLEWOOD Godfrey On 12th June 2020 at
Overgate Hospice, Elland.
Godfrey, aged 85 years.
A much loved husband of Hilda,
amazing father of Glenn, Elizabeth & Katherine, father-in-law to
Adrian, Richard & Rebecca,
a wonderful grandad to Matthew, Victoria, Ruth, Alice, Thomas & Rachael - always in our hearts. Private family service at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on
Friday 3rd July 2020 at 1.30pm.
A Celebration of Godfrey's life will take place at a later date at Southgate Methodist Church, Elland.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to Overgate Hospice c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax
HX1 5BP Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020