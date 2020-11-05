|
|
|
PICKLES Godfrey Peacefully on Tuesday 27th October 2020, Godfrey aged 74 years.
Passed away at home
surrounded by his family.
A loving husband and friend of Valerie, a devoted dad to Andrew, a dear grandad to Bethoney, Bradley, Brooke, Brianna and Brandon,
a good friend to Bradley and Mel.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 12th November. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Macmillan.
All enquiries to
Emotions Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020