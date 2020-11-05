Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emotions Funeral Service
North Lodge
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX39HR
01422 345472
Resources
More Obituaries for Godfrey Pickles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Godfrey Pickles

Notice Condolences

Godfrey Pickles Notice
PICKLES Godfrey Peacefully on Tuesday 27th October 2020, Godfrey aged 74 years.
Passed away at home
surrounded by his family.
A loving husband and friend of Valerie, a devoted dad to Andrew, a dear grandad to Bethoney, Bradley, Brooke, Brianna and Brandon,
a good friend to Bradley and Mel.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 12th November. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Macmillan.
All enquiries to
Emotions Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -