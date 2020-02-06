|
|
|
Wilson Godfrey (Joe) On 20th January 2020, peacefully
at home, Joe aged 75 years. The dearly loved husband of Yvonne,
much loved dad of Tracy and Carl, father-in-law of Nick and Lisa, loving grandad of Ryan, Megan, Alice, Niamh, Daniel and the late Adam, a dear brother-in-law and good friend to many who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Friday 14th February at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations would be greatly appreciated for the British Lung Foundation, for which a plate
will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, Tel 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020