ROPER Granville George On 17th June 2020 at Bankfield Manor Care Home, Boothtown.
Granville aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Jean (Peggy) and a dear friend to many.
Service at Melia's Chapel Of Rest, Gibbet St, Halifax on Thursday 2nd July 2020 at 12.00 noon followed by interment at All Saints Church yard, Dudwell Lane, Halifax at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to the
Dogs Trust (Leeds) c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020