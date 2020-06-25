Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Resources
More Obituaries for Granville Roper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Granville Roper

Notice Condolences

Granville Roper Notice
ROPER Granville George On 17th June 2020 at Bankfield Manor Care Home, Boothtown.
Granville aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Jean (Peggy) and a dear friend to many.
Service at Melia's Chapel Of Rest, Gibbet St, Halifax on Thursday 2nd July 2020 at 12.00 noon followed by interment at All Saints Church yard, Dudwell Lane, Halifax at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to the
Dogs Trust (Leeds) c/o
B. J. Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP, Tel: 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -