|
|
|
HUDSON Harold Peacefully at home on
31st January 2020 aged 93 years.
Harold, the beloved husband of the late Gladys, the much loved dad of Susan, Catherine, Peter, Edward and the late Derek, a loving grandad and great grandad and a good friend to many over the years,
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Christ Church, Barkisland on Tuesday 11th February at 12.00 noon prior to burial in the church yard.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Harold
may be made to Christ Church, Barkisland and to The Royal Military Police Veterans for which a plate
will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020