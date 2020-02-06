Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Hudson

Notice Condolences

Harold Hudson Notice
HUDSON Harold Peacefully at home on
31st January 2020 aged 93 years.
Harold, the beloved husband of the late Gladys, the much loved dad of Susan, Catherine, Peter, Edward and the late Derek, a loving grandad and great grandad and a good friend to many over the years,
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place
at Christ Church, Barkisland on Tuesday 11th February at 12.00 noon prior to burial in the church yard.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Harold
may be made to Christ Church, Barkisland and to The Royal Military Police Veterans for which a plate
will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -