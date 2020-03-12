|
|
|
MITCHELL Harold On Friday 6th March 2020, peacefully at the Hazelroyd Nursing Home, Halifax,
Harold aged 95 years.
He was the much loved husband
of the late Alice, loving father of David and the late Sheridan and the late Carol. A devoted Granddad of Jennifer and Christopher,
and father in law of Angela and Elizabeth.
A Service to celebrate Harold's life will be held on Tuesday 24th
at Bethesda Methodist Church, Elland, HX5 0AB at 1-15 pm,
followed by Committal at
Park Wood.
By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may given to
support the work of
The Royal British Legion.
A plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors.
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020