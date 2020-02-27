|
STEELE Hazel Mary Peacefully on February 22nd 2020
at Overgate Hospice, Hazel,
aged 81 years, formerly of Mixenden.
Loving wife of the late Fred,
a much loved mum of Barry,
Chris, Mark, Sheridan and the
late Nigel. A loving nanna of 16
and great grandma of 26. A dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Service will be held at the Halifax Chapel of Repose, 25 Clare Road
on Monday March 16th at 11.15am followed by committal service
at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 12noon.
Family flowers only please by request, but donations in lieu
can be made on the day for
Overgate Hospice.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020