|
|
|
ALSANCAK Helen Peacefully, at Overgate, on Monday 16th November, 2020, Helen aged 62 years.
She was the loving wife of Graham, devoted mother of Joe and Grace and mother-in-law of Phil. She will be sadly missed
by all her extended family
and many friends.
A family funeral service,
to celebrate Helen's life,
will be held at
Southgate Methodist Church, Elland, on
Tuesday 15th December followed by committal at Park Wood.
Donations in her memory, if so desired, may be given for the benefit of Overgate Hospice, C/O Andrew Naylor and Family, Independent Funeral Directors, Church View, Ripponden.
HX6 4DB 01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020